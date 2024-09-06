Karan Arjun to Koi Mil Gaya, 5 blockbusters directed by Rakesh Roshan | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakesh Roshan turns 75 today

Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 75th birthday today, September 6, 2024. The actor-director was not only popular for his acting in Hindi films in the '70s and '80s era but in the late 1980s, Rakesh Roshan began his new journey as a director as well, where also he made his mark. For the unversed, he began his film career in 1970 as an actor with Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and his first film as a director was the 1987 release, Khudgarz. As he celebrates his 75th birthday today, we have curated a list of his 5 blockbusters that are directed by the ace filmmaker.

Khoon Bhari Maang

Released in 1988, the action thriller film film featured Rekha, Kabir Bedi Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha and Kader Khan in important roles.The film is woman-centric and revolves around a lady who is on a mission to avenge all the wrong things happened to her and her family.

Karan Arjun

The multi-starrer flick features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raakhee, Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni. It was not only directed by also produced by Rakesh Roshan and went on to become the second highest grossing film of 1995.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Released in 2000, Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik with the film. The film also featured Ameesha Patel. The film was a massive commercial success and one of the highest-grossing flicks of the year.

Koi… Mil Gaya

The science-fiction film featured Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in key roles. It was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 35 crore and went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2003.

Krrish

Released in 2006, the film was the sequel to the 2003 release Koi... Mil Gaya. The film continued from the events of its predecessor film and gave Bollywood its first-ever superhero. It also featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, however, Priyanka Chopra replaced Preity Zinta in this one.