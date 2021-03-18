Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMA PRODUCTIONS Kapoor & Sons turns 5: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra treat fans with BTS moments

One of the most loved films of Bollywood Kapoor & Sons completed five years on Wednesday. The heartwarming flick starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, late Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor was able to strike all the right chords with the audience. The portrayal of a dysfunctional Punjabi family impressed everyone.

As the film clocks five years, Alia Bhatt celebrated the special occasion by sharing sweet memories. She shared a behind the scene video in which she could be seen having fun with Fawad, Sidharth, and Shakun

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also treated his fans with some BTS moments as he took to his Instagram story and shared a video montage. Sidharth captioned the video, "From our family to yours, Thank you for giving 'Kapoor & Sons' so much love #5YearsOfKapoorAndSons."

Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Kapoor & Sons received immense love and praises from both critics and audience. It was declared a complete family entertainer.