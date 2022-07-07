Kapil Sharma wishes his 'big brother' Bhagwant Mann on second marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAPILSHARMA Bhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Thursday to wish the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann on his second marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Chandigarh at Mann's official residence. Kapil shared a picture of the newlyweds on Twitter and shared heartfelt wishes for them.

Kapil Sharma wishes CM Bhagwant Mann on marriage

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in a low-key small private ceremony as per Sikh rituals at his official residence in Chandigarh. Kapil shared a picture of the newlyweds on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "Heartiest congratulations n best wishes to big brother @BhagwantMann ji and @DrGurpreetKaur on their wedding. Parmatma hamesha khush rakhe (sic)."

Kapil is touring Canada and USA

Kapil has been touring Canada and USA for his show Kapil Sharma Live. His upcoming performance is in Los Angeles.

Kapil has been regularly sharing glimpses from his tour on social media. Fellow comedians Kiku Sharma, Sumona Chakravarthi, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur are also part of Kapil's shows abroad.

Bhagwant Mann marries in Chandigarh

The Chief Minister of Punjab made a surprise wedding announcement a day earlier. Mann and Kaur's union is believed to be an arranged marriage. It is for the first time that a marriage ceremony was solemnised in the Chief Minister's residence. Mann, 48, divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage -- daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17), who attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony on March 16.

Images from Mann's wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

(With IANS inputs)