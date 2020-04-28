Image Source : TWITTER Kapil Sharma was asked what would he do if he wasn't famous, fans unhappy with comedian's reply

Kapil Sharma on Monday evening took to Twitter and hosted a #Ask Kapil session with his fans amid the lockdown. While most of his replies won the hearts of the people, there was one particular response from the comedy king that didn't go too unwell with the members of the social media. It so happened that during the live chat session #Ask Kapil, a fan aksed him what would he do if he wasn't famous. To which the comedy king replied, "Mai kuch bhi karta toh famous hi hota (I would do anything and still be famous).

This response by Kapil Sharma has now fecthed him the tag of being arrogant and rude.

main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

'Would have become famous? Maybe, famous for arrogance! This cemetery is full of indispensable people", said a user.

Abhi or kitna famous hona Kapil Ji,ek idea kisi ko btana na nhi,aap desh k PM bn ne ki taiyari kr lo,Jo chahte ho vo ho jayega❤lv u Kapil ji@kapilsharmak9 — Subhash Chandra (@Subhash99968553) April 27, 2020

Another said, "Overconfidence pahaad par khade ko bhi gira kar le doobta hai laxman".

Seedha btao na

Punjab police me constable hote 😆😆 — किम् जात ऊन (@marwadichhora) April 27, 2020

In December, Kapil Sharma announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on social media. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," he tweeted.

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

