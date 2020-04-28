Kapil Sharma was asked what would he do if he wasn't famous, fans unhappy with comedian's reply 

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
It so happened that during the live chat session #Ask Kapil, a fan aksed him what would he do if he wasn't famous. To which the comedy king replied, "Mai kuch bhi karta toh famous hi hota (I would do anything and still be famous).

New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2020 20:03 IST
Kapil Sharma on Monday evening took to Twitter and hosted a #Ask Kapil session with his fans amid the lockdown. While most of his replies won the hearts of the people, there was one particular response from the comedy king that didn't go too unwell with the members of the social media. It so happened that during the live chat session #Ask Kapil, a fan aksed him what would he do if he wasn't famous. To which the comedy king replied, "Mai kuch bhi karta toh famous hi hota (I would do anything and still be famous).

This response by Kapil Sharma has now fecthed him the tag of being arrogant and rude. 

 'Would have become famous? Maybe, famous for arrogance! This cemetery is full of indispensable people", said a user.

Another said, "Overconfidence pahaad par khade ko bhi gira kar le doobta hai laxman".

In December, Kapil Sharma announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on social media. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," he tweeted.

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

