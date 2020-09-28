Kapil Sharma shares sassy photos of daughter Anayra, pens down heartfelt note

Image Source : TWITTER/@KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma shares sassy photos of daughter Anayra

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is an avid social media user. He keeps leaving netizens in splits with his funny tweets and one-liners. On Sunday, he celebrated daughter's day with the little bundle of happiness of his life, daughter Anayra and also shared a heartfelt post for her. Sharing adorable pictures of the little munchkin, Kapil wrote, "Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado." In the picture, Anayra can be seen oozing swah with sunglasses and her pretty dress. In another picture, Kapil can be seen planting a kiss on his daughter's head.

Reacting to the post, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Awwwwwieeee!!!! God bless her..Pahji she is so adorable! Big love from bhua." On the other hand, Richa Sharma said, "Oh my my...soooo adorable little princess Princess...nazar na lage...god bless." Netizens were also in awe of the little munchkin and flooded the post with compliments. One Twitter user said, "She is so cute n adorable @KapilSharmaK9 . May almighty bless her with all the happiness in life."

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni welcomed their baby girl Anayra in 2019, soon after their marriage in December 2018. Kapil has many times shared pictures of Anayra on his social media, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness.

On a related note, The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed the star cast of the iconic mythological show Mahabharat this weekend. The actors including Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan recalled fun moments from their shoot days and left the viewers in splits.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had informed his fans that the star cast of Mahabharat will be gracing the show and asked them for questions. He tweeted, "Today the actors of Mahabharata are coming, if you want to ask any question, send it in the comments. Thank you." Fans flooded the comedian's post with several questions and also asked to invite the star cast of the new Mahabharat soon as well. While fans were still contemplating who all are coming for the episode, actor Arav Chowdharry, who played Bhishma in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, reacted to the tweet and said that they have not been called. Arav tweeted, "We have not been called."

हमें तो नहीं बुलाया आप ने ...?😊 — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) September 21, 2020

Next weekend, Kapil Sharma will host the star cast one of the first Doordarshan shows, Hum Log.

