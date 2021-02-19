Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma shares awwdorable selfie with daughter Anayra as she copies her daddy. PIC

A cute Friday treat for Kapil Sharma's fan! The Comedian-actor shared an awwdorable picture with daughter Anayra wishing everyone a good morning. The photo is taking the internet by storm as Kapil's fans and friends can't stop showering the little one with love. The happy picture has the father-daughter duo smiling and waving to the camera as they pose. The little munchkin looks cute like a button in a peach frock.

In his latest Instagram post, Kapil Sharma and little Anayra can be seen posing for the camera and her ponytails made the fans go gaga. Dropping the pic, Kapil simply wished "Good morning everyone," to his Instafam. Anayra donned big pompom hairbands in the photo.

Reacting to the post, Kapil's co-star Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Arre arre.... Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra." The post later got loaded with heart and love-struck emojis from actor's fans and friends. Krushna Abhishek called her "lovely," while his wife Kashmera Shah commented, "She is so adorable."

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in December 2018, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. Taking to Twitter, the comedian-actor announced the good news and also revealed that the mother and the child are healthy. Kapil also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude."

On a related note, Anayra is Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's first child. They welcomed her in 2019. In January last year, the comedian had announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.