Kapil Sharma returns to acting with Nandita Das' directorial; to play food delivery rider

Nandita Das has previously directed films like Manto and Firaaq.

After enthralling the audience with his films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the silver screen with writer-director-producer Nandita Das' film. Kapil will be featured in a never seen before avatar, as he steps into the shoes of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami, who plays his wife in the film. The film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The film, slated to begin filming later this month, is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Nandita took to Twitter and announced the big news. She wrote, "Your Order is Placed Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year."

Talking about her new film, Nandita said, "The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner."

Sharing his excitement Kapil Sharma said, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film."

Shahana Goswami also expressed his joy in working with Nandita, she said, "After Firaaq, I couldn't be happier to finally be on an adventure with Nandita again. I'm excited to work with Kapil as I know he will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I'm thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita's vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I'm looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people in the crew, with my dear Nandita as our captain and guide."

The title of the film is yet to be announced.