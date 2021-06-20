Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma on 'public demand' shares FIRST PIC of son Trishaan on Father's Day

Television popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on the occasion of Father's Day treated his fans and followers with an exciting surprise as he shared the first picture of his son Trishaan. Kapil took to social media and on ‘public demand’ shared the ‘first photo’ with his kids, son Trishaan and daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma poated, “पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.” Kapil can be seen twinning with his children in the photo.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in December 2018, welcomed a baby boy in February. Taking to Twitter, the comedian-actor announced the good news and also revealed that the mother and the child are healthy. Kapil also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings, and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude."

On a related note, Anayra is Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's, first child. They welcomed her in 2019. In January last year, the comedian had announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.