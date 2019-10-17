Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
Kapil Sharma's mother is on Tik Tok, have you seen her funny Saas-Bahu videos yet?

Kapil Sharma’s mother can be seen advising another girl to decorate her forehead with bindi in her viral Tik Tok videos.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2019 14:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Have you seen Kapil Sharma's mother's funny Tik Tok Saas-Bahu videos?

There is hardly any time when the most popular comedian on TV Kapil Sharma cracks a joke and the viewers don’t go ROFL-ing. With his quick wit and a good sense of humour, he has taken over the small screen. While the comedian is hilarious, he has definitely got it from his mother Janak Rani whose videos on Tik Tok have a fan base of itself. Videos of Kapil’s mother have stirred a storm on the internet in which she is seen performing on various funny saas-bahu scenes and jokes.

In the video going viral, Kapil Sharma’s mother can be seen advising another girl to decorate her forehead with bindi and they indulge in a cute banter. It looks like she is taking inspiration from The Kapil Sharma Show and trying her hands at comedy. The other people in the video are also from the comedian’s family. Check out the video here-

Kapil Sharma loves his mother the most in this world. He has often claimed on his show that his mother means the world to him. On the other hand, there is hardly any episode in which his mother 9is not present among the audience. Recently, when Priyanka Chopra graced the show during the promotions of her film The Sky Is Pink, she quizzed the comedian about whom he will choose first between his wife and his mother.

While Kapil Sharma appeared to be confused and out of words, his mother sitting in the front law answered for him and said that he will go to his wife first. This conversation left everyone laughing. On a related note, Kapil Sharma is expecting his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple recently hosted a baby shower in which Ginni looked stunning. Check out a few pictures here-

India Tv - Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath with guests at their baby shower

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath with guests at their baby shower

India Tv - Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath with Mahhi Vij at their baby shower

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath with Mahhi Vij at their baby shower

