Kapil Sharma looks unrecognisable in his 23-year-old pic: Pockets were always empty but smile was always there

Is he seriously our comedy king Kapil Sharma? The comedian-actor on Wednesday posted a pic from his younger days and he looks totally unrecognisable. The actor took to his Instagram handle and has shared a throwback picture from his college days and he looks completely different from the popular face that we have known for years now. In the 23-year-old picture from college days, Kapil can be seen posing with two of his colleagues after his play Azaadi was staged.

Sporting a clean-shaven look, Kapil wrote "Just found this 23 years old pic,it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face."

"Missing those days , pockets were always empty but smile was always there, jus thought to share with u guys. Hope u all r well n safe #staysafe #stayhome #old #memories #college #hinducollegeamritsar #gurunanakdevuniversity #gndu #gnduamritsar," he added.

Recently, Kapil Sharma recently disclosed the name of his baby boy. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1. Ever since the arrival of the baby Kapil's fans have been eagerly waiting for him to disclose his name.

Kapil tweeted, "We have named him Trishaan," he said in response to a tweet by singer Neeti Mohan.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in December 2018, welcomed a baby boy in February. Taking to Twitter, the comedian-actor announced the good news and also revealed that the mother and the child are healthy. Kapil also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings.

