Kapil Sharma introduces son Trishaan as 'lead actor', also shares list of 'supporting cast'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are parents to two beautiful kids, a son and a daughter. As Kapil's son, Trishaan, turned one this month, he took to his verified Instagram account to introduce him to his 38 million followers as the 'lead actor'. He also listed the 'supporting cast' which included, 'Anayra, dadi, mummy and papa'. The photos are from the first photo shoot of the one year old.

In the pictures, the toddler can be seen all smiles as he plays with his family and poses with his toys in front of quirky backdrops. Kapil's fans, friends and colleagues were delighted to see Trishaan all playful. Reacting to the pics, Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Manyyyyyyy happy returns of the day Trishaan. Lots of love and blessings for a long and beautiful, happy and healthy life (sic)." Whereas Neeti Mohan said, "Look at the lead actor how cuteeeee and what a brilliant supporting cast . God bless you all (sic)." Shreya Ghoshal too commented on Kapil's post. She wrote. "So adorable. Killer smile. Happy 1st birthday Trishaan baby (sic)." Kiku Sharda, Badshah, Dabboo Ratnani and Sophie Choudry among others also sent wishes for the toddler.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy last year. sharing the happy news, Kapil had tweeted, "Namaskaar, we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers … love you all … Ginni n Kapil #gratitude."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil made his digital debut with Netflix stand-up special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'. In the special, he spoke about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet". He is also seen reminiscing about his past, opening up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre.

The special was released on Netflix on January 28.