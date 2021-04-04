Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA, NEETI MOHAN Kapil Sharma discloses son's name on Neeti Mohan's request, says 'we have named him Trishaan'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1. Ever since the arrival of the baby Kapil's fans have been eagerly waiting for him to disclose his name. Finally, there's exciting news for his fans, followers and well-wishers as he revealed the name of his son on his Twitter account.

Kapil tweeted, "We have named him Trishaan," he said in response to a tweet by Neeti Mohan.

Kapil who celebrated his birthday on April 2 has thanked his friends from the industry who showered birthday wishes on The Kapil Sharma Show host. Singer Neeti Mohan also dropped her wish for him and tweeted, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do."

Kapil in his reply to Neeti shared, "Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan."

Earlier a fan had asked Kapil about his son's name, to which, Kapil replied that he is yet to decide a name for his baby boy as they haven't had a Naamkaran.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in December 2018, welcomed a baby boy in February. Taking to Twitter, the comedian-actor announced the good news and also revealed that the mother and the child are healthy. Kapil also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings, and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude."

On a related note, Anayra is Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's, first child. They welcomed her in 2019. In January last year, the comedian had announced the name of his little angel by sharing adorable photos on Twitter. In one of the images, Kapil was seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly. "Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.