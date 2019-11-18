Monday, November 18, 2019
     
Kapil Sharma's birthday wish for wife Ginni Chatrath: Thanks for everything my soon-to-be baby's mother

Kapil Sharma is ready to welcome his first child with his wife Ginni Chatrath in December. While he has been busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show, he is making sure to spend quality time with his ladylove.

New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2019 18:48 IST
Kapil Sharma's birthday wish for wife Ginni Chatrath: Thanks for everything my soon-to-be baby's mother

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine as he is all set to welcome his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. While he has been busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show, he is making sure to spend quality time with his wife. And today, on the occasion of Ginni's birthday, the comedian has the most adorable wish for his 

"Happy bday my best friend @ginnichatrath n now soon to be my baby’s mother lots of love n blessings thank u so much for everything #happybirthday #love #celebrations #cake". Kapil Sharma's birthday wish for wife Ginni Chatrath reads. Take a look:

For her baby shower, Ginni Chatrath wore a pink gown with a floral tiara and a diamond neckpiece. Looking at the pictures, you can easily spot the pregnancy glow on her face.

The couple recently returned from their babymoon in Canada. Kapil Sharma talked about how he has started shopping for the baby. Since there is no clue if it's going to be a boy or a girl, Kapil Sharma has bought a pram and other essentials for the baby.

India Tv - Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil and Ginni, the childhood sweethearts, tied the knot last year in December. Their wedding reception was attended by several big faces from Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

