Kapil Sharma shares photos from 'lap of nature' Arunachal Pradesh, attends Tawang festival

The Kapil Sharma Show host visited the beautiful state of Arunchal Pradesh recently where he attended the Tawang festival 2019.

New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 9:43 IST
Comedy king Kapil Sharma is currently is in a happy and calm place. The Kapil Sharma Show host visited the beautiful state of Arunchal Pradesh recently where he attended the Tawang festival 2019 and also clicked pictures with the locals. For his visit, Kapil was accompanied by his co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti. 

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared pictures from the festival and wrote, "Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle and the life of the candle will not be shortened, happiness never decreases by being shared”:- #Buddha #peace #happiness #calm #beautifularunachal #incredibleindia #arunachaltourism #arunachalpradesh #tawang #tawangfestival2019".

Kapil and Sumona received a warm welcome at the Tawang Festival, which is an attempt to promote and showcase tourism potential and the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

In another post, the comedian shared other breathtaking pictures with a caption that read, "‪#ArunachalPradesh where the sun rises the first in our country. #GoodMorning #beautifularunachal #nature #peace #mountains #lakes #IncredibleIndia have a nice day".

Earlier, Kapil Sharma also met the Indian Army soldiers posted at the Bumla Pass in the Indo – China border. The actor also clicked a few pictures with the brave hearts and shared them on his social media handles.

