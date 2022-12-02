Kanye West Twitter account suspended, rapper slammed for praising Hitler in horrific Antisemitic interview

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanye West slammed for praising Hitler

Rapper Kanye West has again come under the scanner. After he violated the rule against incitement to violence, Elon Musk revealed that Ye's Twitter account will be suspended. On Friday, a Twitter user asked the SpaceX owner to 'fix Kanye', to which he replied, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

On the other hand, Kanye West went on a horrific antisemitic tirade during an appearance on Alex Jones' 'Infowars' talk show in which the controversial rapper praised Hitler. It's the latest in a string of controversial media appearances for West, who has been dropped by brands such as Adidas due to his antisemitic remarks, reports 'Variety'. West told Jones that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world. He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder. Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports 'Variety'.

The rapper's latest antisemitic remarks were instantly condemned on social media. Writer Mark Harris tweeted: "The Kanye horrors are laughable but also terrifying. When pro-Nazi rhetoric gets this kind of repeated public airing, the discourse eventually edges into 'Well that was awful, but can't we at least talk about...'"

"It's not what Kanye West says that scares me," actor Josh Gad wrote. "It's that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says 'I love Hitler' should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period)."

Culture writer Jill Krajewski added, "If you're still listening to Kanye you're listening to a Nazi. His horrific antisemitism will breed more real-world violence. He and everyone platforming him are fascist pigs." "Now it's clear that not only is Kanye West a Nazi, but anyone who still supports him is," wrote The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur.

West took to Twitter after the interview to write: "I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real..."

West has been widely condemned over the last couple months for his antisemitic hate speech. In addition to Adidas ending its business relationship with West, CAA dropped him as a client and MRC scrapped a planned documentary about his career. West claimed in late October that he lost $2 billion in one day because of his hate speech.

Most recently, West's frequent collaborator Pusha T. publicly spoke out against the rapper. "It's been disappointing," he said of West's recent string of pushing antisemitic rhetoric. "As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It's been very disappointing, let's talk straight."

West was joined in his "Infowars" interview by white supremacist Nick Fuentes. 'Infowars' host Alex Jones recently lost a defamation trial and has to pay upwards of $1 billion to Sandy Hook families for promoting false conspiracy theories about the 2012 school shooting.

Latest Entertainment News