  5. Kantara Box Office Collection: Hindi dub of Rishab Shetty's Kannada film shows growth on weekend

Kantara Box Office Collection: Hindi dub of Rishab Shetty's Kannada film shows growth on weekend

Kantara Box Office Collection: Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. Here's how it is performing at the ticket window.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2022 9:22 IST
Kantara
Image Source : TWITTER/PRABHU_SR Kantara

Kantara Box Office Collection: Hindi dub of Rishab Shetty's Kannada film has been enjoying an unprecedented run at the ticket window. The film recently surpassed the Rs 75 mark and is now hearing up to break more records. The film has earned over Rs 350 cr worldwide and continues to grow even after over 50 days of its release. While the box office numbers of the Hindi dub have been stable so far, it showed growth over the weekend.

Kantara Box Office Report

It has been reported that it was in the fifth week that Kantara collected below Rs 1 cr at the box office. the film is expected to earn better and show growth over the weekend. As per the initial figures, Kantara has done a business of Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday. Reportedly, the film has so far done a business of Rs 370 crore worldwide. Also, trade reports suggested that the Hindi dub of the film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore, soon. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

About Kantara

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. 

Kantara OTT Release

Fans are eager for Kanata's online release. While the makers are yet to make an announcement, reports are rife that a date has been finalised. According to trade tracking handles, Kanata will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The movie will be available in all major South Indian languages. However, the streaming platform and the makers are yet to confirm the same. 

