Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for viral tweet stating 'Hindutva is built on lies'

After the Hijab row, Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar has been arrested again. This time his viral tweet stating 'Hindutva is built on LIES...' got him in trouble.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2023 12:35 IST
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested after his tweet on 'Hindutva' stirred a storm on the internet. The Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru arrested the actor as his tweet stating Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral online on Monday. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet by Shivakumar of Bajrang Dal.

Chetan Kumar's tweet read, "Hindutva is built on LIES... 

Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie

1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie

2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie

Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY"

Earlier, Chetan was arrested amid the hijab row after his objectionable tweet against a high court judge who is hearing the hijab case. He had then retweeted his old tweet about Justice Krishna Dixit regarding a rape case. The tweet read, "This week KA (Karnataka) High Court Justice Krishna Dixit granted (granted) pre-arrest bail to rape-accused Rakesh B claiming ‘it is unbecoming of indian woman to sleep after rape; that is not way women react when they are ravished.’ What’s ‘unbecoming’ is 21st c (century) misogyny of this judiciary Dixit fossil."

Chetan Kumar is known for expressing his thoughts via tweets on ongoing issues which have often got him in trouble.

