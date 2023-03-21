Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for viral tweet stating 'Hindutva is built on lies'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for viral tweet

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested after his tweet on 'Hindutva' stirred a storm on the internet. The Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru arrested the actor as his tweet stating Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral online on Monday. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet by Shivakumar of Bajrang Dal.

Chetan Kumar's tweet read, "Hindutva is built on LIES...

Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie

1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie

2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie

Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY"

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar's viral tweet on Hindutva

Earlier, Chetan was arrested amid the hijab row after his objectionable tweet against a high court judge who is hearing the hijab case. He had then retweeted his old tweet about Justice Krishna Dixit regarding a rape case. The tweet read, "This week KA (Karnataka) High Court Justice Krishna Dixit granted (granted) pre-arrest bail to rape-accused Rakesh B claiming ‘it is unbecoming of indian woman to sleep after rape; that is not way women react when they are ravished.’ What’s ‘unbecoming’ is 21st c (century) misogyny of this judiciary Dixit fossil."

Chetan Kumar is known for expressing his thoughts via tweets on ongoing issues which have often got him in trouble.

