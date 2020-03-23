Kanika Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive again, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has yet again been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The hospital official rubbished her claim of her room having dust and mosquitoes

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who fell into trouble after being found positive for coronavirus a few days back has yet again been tested positive for COVID-10 on Monday. In a recent interview with TOI, the singer alleged that the hospital room in which she was kept was full of dust and mosquitoes. Well now, the Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Dr. RK Dhiman has rubbished all the allegations by her and said that she has been getting the best of facilities and treatment by the hospital staff.

Previously Kanika said, "I've been here since 11 am and all I've been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I've been asking these people to give me something to eat but I've only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven't even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I've informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can't even eat anything that's given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here."

Replying to her claims, the Lucknow hospital has now issued a statement in their defense. The doctor told Ahemdabad Mirror, "The hospital staff at her disposal is for a four-hour shift during which they cannot eat or drink because they wear anti-infection equipment. Every four hours one team is “donned off” their gear and another shift takes over. The room is cleaned every four hours. Kanika Kapoor’s claims are all baseless."

Further Dr. Dhiman said, "Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow."

He added that Kapoor must cooperate with the hospital 'to help herself'. "She is being provided Gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID-19 unit," the director said.

The singer has returned from London on March 9 and had partied with a number of politicians and celebrities rather than going in self-quarantine. As soon as the news broke, people who came in touch with the Baby Doll fame singer have been getting testes. According to the reports in TOI, 63 people out of 162 have tested negative for coronavirus.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, including seven deaths.

