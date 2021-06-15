Kanika Dhillon hits back Nayjyot Gulati: He has shown mindset of men at paan shops who pass comments on women

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA DHILLON Kanika Dhillon slams Nayjyot Gulati: He has shown mindset of men at paan shops who pass comments

Bollywood Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has once again lashed out at writer-director Navjot Gulati who claimed that Kanika's ‘personal relationship’ in the production house helped her get a separate writer’s credit slate in the recently released trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Haseen Dillruba'. As per Navjot Kanika's marriage to a close ally of the producer, Aanand L Rai helped her gain a special spot in the recently released trailer. Kanika is married to screenwriter Himanshu Sharma.

Navjot, known for writing Jai Mummy Di and Ginny Weds Sunny, wrote in a tweet that the key to scoring a 'top billing as screenwriter' is to 'marry into the production house'. The trailer of the movie recently dropped, and Kanika had received prominent credits as the writer of the project. Navjot wrote in a recent tweet that the key to scoring a 'top billing as screenwriter' is to 'marry into the production house'. Kanika, calling out the writer, said that the comments reeked of sexism, and added that Navjot has a 'pea-sized brain'.

In an interview with ETimes Kanika said, “Inhone paan ki dukaan ke neeche baithe aurton pe comment karne wali admiyon ki mansikta darshayi hai. Agar koi aurat tarakki karti hai, toh pan ki peek nikal ke yeh log kehte hai iske pati ya baap ki wajah se. Yahi soch toh badalni hai. Get well soon Navjyot ji. Hope apki behene khoob tarakkki karein aur apke jaise ghatiya soch wale log unki mehnat aur tarakki ko gaali na de."

Earlier Kanika tweeted, "Hi @Navjotalive, I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day." She wrote in a subsequent tweet, "And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right--- shame on u!"

Actress Taapsee Pannu supported Kanika, and wrote in a tweet, "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman's success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can't be overtaken by the bitterness in u." Navjot in his tweet posted on June 11 had written, "If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer(something that should be the norm)You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star. #Goals."

The upcoming film 'Haseen Dillruba' also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshwardhan Rane. Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2.