Kangana Ranaut shares heartfelt note as she wraps shoot of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tiku Weds Sheru

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Instagram and announced the wrap up of her maiden production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. She wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ... it's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this ...Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit...Thank you ... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now ... see you in cinemas soon."

Yesterday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a party for the cast and crew of the film at his new sprawling bungalow in Mumbai's Andheri area. Kangana Ranaut was snapped as she attended the get-together. Kangana looked stunning in a white saree, a matching necklace and heels. She styled her hair in curls and finished off her look with red lipstick and glam makeup. Avneet Kaur also joined the party.

Tiku weds Sheru is being touted as a dark comedy. It ​stars debutante Avneet Kaur, opposite renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, produced by Kangana's home production, Manikarnika films, will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen in action film Dhaakad, followed by Tejas and Sita. She is also directing a film on Emergency.