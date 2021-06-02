Kangana Ranaut welcomes June with positivity: 'Massive shift in how agitated & tired I felt through April-May'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut welcomes June with positivity and sparkling thoughts

It's the second day of the month of June and our B-Town celebs are welcoming the new month with lots of positivity, hopes and happiness. On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to express that the onset of this month has ushered happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas compared to the tired and agitated feeling she had throughout the last two months. Spreading positivity and kindness, Kangana said that she is 'hopeful' that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana wrote "Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain..."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut visited Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple with her family. Sharing pictures of the same on her social media, she revealed how much she was stunned with the beauty and divinity of the place. The 'Panga' actress also shared that it was her first visit to the temple, despite the fact that she grew up in the northern part of India.

Astonished with the serene beauty of the temple, she wrote, "Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time .... speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity...."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's celebrated actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. The actress has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.