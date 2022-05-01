Kangana Ranaut visits UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kangana Ranaut and Yogi Adityanath

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (May 01) paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at his residence in Lucknow. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a few pictures from her visit and wrote, "Today, I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj Yogi Adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections. It was a wonderful evening. Maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me. I feel humbled, honoured and inspired."

In one of the pictures, the two can be seen holding 'One District One Product' (ODOP) bag. For the unversed, in October last year, the UP government announced that Kangana Ranaut would be the brand ambassador of the ODOP program.

Kangana Ranaut's professional front

The actress recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film Dhaakad. In the video, the actress stuns as Agent Agni and goes on to transform herself into high-end hairdos and whacky avatars. This is one of a kind role for the actress, something she hasn't attempted before. Dhaakad is a high-octane spy thriller made on a lavish budget. In terms of appeal, the film is also the country's first big-scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. The actioner led by Kangana, stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power-packed ensemble cast. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep language row: Denying Hindi is denying Constitution

'Dhaakad' was directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Apart from this, Kangana will star in 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'.

