Kangana Ranaut visits Kedarnath Temple with RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad

Kangana Ranaut visits Kedarnath Temple

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Emergency, visited the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag amid tight security. She was accompanied by MLA Umesh Kumar and Emergency writer Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Telugu blockbusters like RRR and Baahubali. She offered prayers with the priests of the temple and Kailashanand Maharaj.

For the temple visit, the actress opted for a traditional blue outfit with boots and a dusty-rose pink bomber jacket to beat the chilly mountain breeze. A holy paste was smeared on her forehead. She took to Twitter to share the pictures and wrote, "Aaj param poojniye Kailashanand ji maharaj aur Vijendar Prasad garu ke saath Kedarnath ji ke darshan kiye â€æ wahan Shiv shakshat virajman hain, aaj bade saubhagya se the din dekhne ko mila hai. Har Har Mahadev”.

She even shared a video on Instagram that gave a glimpse of the aerial view of Kedarnath Temple, captured from a helicopter in which Kangana was seated. As the camera pans, the Dhaakad actress can be heard chanting "Har Har Mahadev”.

Kangana expressed her joy in finally being able to have the darshan (sight) of Kedarnath. She wrote, “Aaj finally Kedarnath ji mein darshan kiye woh bhi mere poojniye Kailashanand ji Maharaj aur Vijendra Prasad ji ke saath. Thank you Umesh bhaiya”.

Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut’s first solo directorial film which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It features the actress in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film star Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in Tejas, portraying the role of an Indian air force pilot.

Kangana Ranaut also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

