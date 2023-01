Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT In May 2021, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension has ended. The actress, who was permanently banned from the microblogging site in May 2021, for repeated violations of rules, specifically the "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, announced her return on Twitter with a message that read, "Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here (sic)." Currently, Kangana's Twitter handle has over 2.9 million followers and she is following over 270 handles from her account.

