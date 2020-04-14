Kangana Ranaut turns chef, bakes cupcakes at her Manali home. See photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut turns chef, bakes cupcakes at her Manali home

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is taking up new activities every day during her quarantine period with her family in Manali. After enjoying a game of cards with her parents, the actress turned to bake. Like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others, Kangana also turned chef as she baked cupcakes. Ditching her makeup, the actress took over the kitchen in her latest photos. Her official Instagram handle shared the photos and wrote, "Necessity is the mother of invention. Baker Kangana’s kitchen is now serving cupcakes made with white butter and cheese frosting, and lots of love. #KanganaRanaut #Quarantine #Coronavirus"

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to wish the actress' fans on Tamil New Year today. She shared photos of Kangana as Jayalalithaa from her upcoming film Thalaivi and wrote, "Kangana all set to be Thalaivi with Jaya Amma’s biopic, wishing everyone a very Happy Tamil New year"

Kangana all set to be Thalaivi with Jaya Amma’s biopic, wishing everyone a very Happy Tamil New year... #தமிழ்புத்தாண்டு pic.twitter.com/CiPjX4Yw8q — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

While in Manali, Kangana Ranaut has been recreating all the special moments from her childhood with her family. From exercising with the little nephew Prithvi to getting 'champi' from her mother, the actress is doing everything she missed while working back to back on her films. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, on Sunday, shared a photo in which the actress was seen playing cards with her family.

Rangoli wrote, "Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game...too much fun" In the photo, Kangana is seen sharing a laugh with her family as they play the game. Check out

Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game 😁😁😁 too much fun 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/SmlFmecRGv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 12, 2020

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

