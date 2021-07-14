Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut to host Indian adaptation of TV series Temptation Island

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular television series "Temptation Island". "Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show Temptation Island, and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kickstart the shoot," a source close to the development revealed.

The show "Temptation Island" brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.

On tuesday, Kangana anniunced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in her first production named 'Tiku weds Sheru.' "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku Weds Sheru… We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru. Filming begins soon," ran the announcement caption on the Manikarnika Films Instagram handle, along with a red heart emoji.

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white picture of Siddiqui. Recently, praising Kangana as a very good actress, Siddiqui, on being asked about working with the actress, had said that an official announcement would be made when that happens.

Besides this, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film "Thalaivi", which has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19.

She also has "Dhaakad", the period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. Besides this, Kangana will also don the director's hat for "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.