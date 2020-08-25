Image Source : FILE IMAGES Kangana Ranaut thanks Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta for standing by her and squashing all rumours

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal in highlighting the issue of nepotism in Bollywood from the time Sushant Singh Rajput died. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the family of the late actor, points out Kangana is not fighting this particular case but is highlighting the general problem in the film industry. And now the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of the family lawyer praising the actress for taking a stand. She even responded to her tweet and thanked her for rubbishing all the rumours that were doing rounds on the internet.

The family lawyer in an interview with IndiaTV said, "Neither me nor anyone else has any complaints against Kangana. She has raised her voice against the discrimination practised in the film industry. She has been rather vocal on the topic, Sushant too has been a victim of it. All I had said is that the issue of death didn’t look to have a a direct connection (with what she has been saying). However, if some logic emerges and CBI unearths a direct link with discrimination or an attempt to suppress someone, as practised in the industry, then CBI will make the necessary inquiries."

The same video was shared by Shweta Sing Kirti who wrote, "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant."

I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/7I8fkTgypZ — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 24, 2020

The Queen actress in response wrote, "hank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me."

Thank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me 🙏 https://t.co/pgasgh589I — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 24, 2020

The fanily alwyer recently told IANS, "Kangana is not Sushant’s friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media. The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput’s representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representing him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn’t doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own."

Kangana hailed the Supreme Court's decision and said that the move was historic because so many controversial deaths have happened in the past but never in the history of India has a closed case been reopened.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage