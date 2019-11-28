Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi in trouble, Madras HC gives Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa permission to sue makers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madras HC gives Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa permission to sue Thalaivi makers

Earlier in November, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa raised a complaint against the film Thalaivi as well as the web show Queen for playing with the privacy of their family. Deepa moved to Madras High Court stating that she is the legal heir of the former AIADMK chief and the filmmakers should have contacted her before making a film or a web show on her life. She contended that the makers do not have the legal rights to make a movie and might affect her aunt's and, by extension, her family's privacy.

Now, on Tuesday, Justice K. Kalyanasundaram of Madras High Court granted leave (permission) to J. Deepa to sue the makers of the film Thalaivi as well as the web show Queen. Going by the latest reports, Deepa has filed a composite plea opposite both and sued Thalaivi directed AL Vijay and Queen director Gautham Vasudev Menon. While Kangana Ranaut has stepped into the shoes of Jayalalithaa for Thalaivi, actress Ramya Krishnan will play the role in web show Queen.

The plaint read, “The Applicant fears that the Respondents may portray Dr. J. Jayalalitha and her personal life in the life story and the Applicant’s part in the life story may also be depicted by the Respondents in their own version which may affect the family privacy and the Applicant’s privacy.”

Deepa has also demanded that the court ban the film from releasing anywhere and the complete script to be submitted to her. Only after her permission can the makers go forward with the projects.

On the other hand, Gautham Menon, who is also making a film on the AIADMK Chief has not been attacked by Deepa since he is a resident of Chennai and falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the Madras High Court. Nonetheless, he filed a detailed counter affidavit stating that his film is entirely based on the biography of Jayalalithaa.

