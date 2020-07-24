Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's team questions Javed Akhtar after the lyricist, Farhan and Zoya talk about nepotism

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's interview about nepotism, outsider vs insider and star kids has earned her much attention lately. While the actress isn't on social media, her team has been reacting to everything that has been said about her, especially by the other celebrities. On Thursday, the actress's team reacted to an interview in which Javed Akhtar, son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar can be seen talking about nepotism. Her team questioned the lyricist about calling her to his house to 'threaten' her.

A promo surfaced on Twitter in which the three generations of the Akhtar family were seen talking about star kids and the talented actors in Bollywood during an India Today interview. Reacting to which, Kangana's team tweeted, "Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much?Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this."

Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much?Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this 🙏 https://t.co/7xSxofYT4G — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

In the video, Javed Akhtar is seen acknowledging that nepotism exists and said, "If I have money, I am putting money on my son, this is nepotism? Then every industry there is nepotism." On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar said, "If you are very talented, your talent will find a way to the surface. That is bound to happen." Zoya added, "If I am a barber and I have a barber shop, am I going to leave it to my son or am I going to leave it to the best barber in the city? And that’s the bottom line."

Kangana has frequently accused Javed Akhtar of threatening her after calling her to his house. She had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction…you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house." The actress repeated her claims in the recent interview with Republic TV where she called out people in the industry who don't let outsiders shine.

This is the digits business, but in perception business they kept calling Sushant a flop actor, dumped his films on digital owning to his "flop" career, which flop career? and who were declaring his flop @mumbaipolice must investigate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nds1TR9cTN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Lately, there has been a never-ending war of words between celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey among others. Kangana, in her interview, has even called out Mahesh Bhatt for throwing 'chappal' at her when she was new in the industry. On Thursday, Pooja Bhatt also reacted to Kangana's claims about nepotism and tweeted, "Insider, outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose."

Insider,outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 22, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage