'No amount of skin show can save it': Is Kangana Ranaut taking a dig at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANGANA RANAUT, DEEPIKA Kangana Ranaut

Highlights Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan explores the complex subject of infidelity

Yami Gautam, Sanya Malhotra have showered praises for Gehraiyaan

Ever since Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan was released on February 11, 2022, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Several celebrities hailed Deepika's performance and Shakun Batra's direction. Amidst this, actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video clip of the popular song, Chand Si Mehbooba on her Instagram stories. Alongsode, Kangana penned a long note. She wrote, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance."

"In the name of millennial/new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls ... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai," she wrote further.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut Instagram post

Kangana's post has left netizens wondering if her statement is directed at Deepika's film.

On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture of him kissing Deepika on the beach during one of their vacations. Alongside the picture, he heaped endless praises on Deepika. He called Deepikaa 'tour de force'.

"Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan," Ranveer captioned the post.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.