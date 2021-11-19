Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha & others react to PM Modi's decision to roll back three farm laws

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANA RANAUT, TAAPSEE PANNU Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and others hail PM Modi decision to roll back three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 19) announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Hailing PM Modi's decision, Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Kangana Ranaut and others took to their social media and voiced their opinion on the same. Taapsee was among the first to hail the decision. She also took this as an opportunity to wish everyone on Gurunanak Jayanti. On the other hand, Richa Chadha termed the decision as farmers' victory.

Calling it a wonderful news, Sonu Sood wrote "This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today."

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle and congratulated all the farmers. "Finally victory is yours, many congratulations to all the farmers. A big gift of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab."

PM Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, PM Modi said that in the coming Parliament session, the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws. Not just this, PM also said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers, adding that the government has brought several welfare schemes for small farmers.

The three farm bills were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament, the President had given his assent to these Farm Bills on September 27, 2020. These were Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.