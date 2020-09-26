Kangana Ranaut supports Anushka Sharma post Sunil Gavaskar's comment but accuses of selective feminism

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut supports Anushka Sharma post Sunil Gavaskar's comment

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma again found herself become a toast for memes after her cricketer husband Virat Kohli lost an IPL match and didn't perform well. The actress got trolled on social media and giving air to the fire was the former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar's snide remark involving Anushka. Soon after it, many Bollywood personalities came out in support of the actress. Kangana Ranaut also stood up in support of Anushka but in the same tweet, she also accused her of selective feminism.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool."

#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

On Friday, Anushka Sharma hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka took to Instagram Stories and posted a long note expressing disapproval over Gavaskar's comment. She wrote: "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?"

"I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or yourwords only relevant if you use my name in the process? It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?"

She added, "Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."

Gavaskar in the commentary box made an unsavoury comment involving the Kohli's actor wife Anushka during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which Kohli captains, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). After receiving ire from social media user for his remarks, Gavaskar clarified his statements and claimed that he did not make a sexist comment.

He said, "As you hear from the commentary, Aakash [Chopra] and I were doing commentary for an Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking abot the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches. That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had when they were seen them playing in their building compund and Anushka was bowling to him. That's what I said."

"She was bowling to him, that's all. Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That's the only thing I am doing. I am not being sexist. If somebody, has interpreted it, what can I do?" he said. "I would like to say it again: Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time [with] during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?"

