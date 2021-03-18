Kangana Ranaut starts 'Tejas' shoot in Rajasthan, shares pic flying a helicopter

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut starts 'Tejas' shoot in Rajasthan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule for 'Tejas' has started the next leg of the shoot in Rajasthan. Kangana tweeted on-location photographs from her favourite place on Thursday, where she is flying a helicopter. "This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it's resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people," the actress wrote.

In a separate tweet, Kangana opened up on her love for deserts.

"People ask me why do I love the desert so much, it's not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it's not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can't resist," she wrote.

Kangana, who is a foodie, is also enjoying Rajasthani cuisine. On Wednesday evening, the actress tweeted a picture of the local cuisine and wrote: "Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen and eating Rajasthani meal is like a date. Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love."

The Delhi schedule of "Tejas" was wrapped up before the unit moved to Rajasthan. The film is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The first schedule of the film began in Mumbai and the actress later flew down to Delhi with her crew, where she met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in spy-thriller Dhaakad in which she plays the role of a spy. The actress is also gearing up for the release of Thalaivi. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 23.