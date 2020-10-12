Kangana Ranaut speaks up about Maharastra government’s decision to recolate Aarey Metro car shade

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares a tweet expressing her views

It is no news that due to urbanization a lot of trees and forests are being sacrificed. New places are being set up at the cost of cutting trees which eventually adds to the issues like global warming and climate change.

Recently, Maharastra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made an announcement saying that the Aarey metro car shed’s project has been shifted to Kanjurmarg because many trees would have been harmed in Aarey Milk Colony.

However, earlier the government had different plans which were being opposed by environmentalists and a lot of social activists.

Expressing her views on the whole scenario actress Kangana Ranaut reacted on Twitter. She wrote saying, "First world problems of a few fancy activists are not #Mumbaikars problems, last year I planted more than one Lakh saplings, not cutting trees is good but stopping urbanisation only to suit powerful and wealthy’s agendas is not the solution but part of the problem #Aarey #Metro"

First world problems of a few fancy activists are not #Mumbaikars problems, last year I planted more than one Lakh saplings, not cutting trees is good but stopping urbanisation only to suit powerful and wealthy’s agendas is not the solution but part of the problem #Aarey #Metro https://t.co/xS2SQTHKnj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Apart from Kangana, other actors and celebrities have also shared their views on social media. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many others appreciated the government’s good move to relocate the Aarey metro shade.

Shraddha took to her Twitter and wrote, "No Metro Car shed at Aarey! The Metro car shed will now be at Kanjurmarg. This is a huge win for all those who stood together to Save Aarey."

No Metro Car shed at Aarey!

The Metro car shed will now be at Kanjurmarg.



This is a huge win for all those who stood together to Save Aarey 🌳💚#SaveAarey#RestoreAareyForest — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has resumed shooting for ex Tamil Nadu chief miniser late J Jayalalithaa’s biopic. Kangana even shared some behind the scenes clicks from the sets of the film where she is seen dressed up as the politician.

