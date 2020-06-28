Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA/SONU After Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Nigam appeals to boycott Chinese products after India-China border clash

Ever since the escalating conflict between India and China, the campaign to boycott Chinese products has intensified in the country. From commoners to celebrities, people are condemning the brutal attack on the army and calling for a complete ban on the products of China. In the wake of the same, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has appealed to the fans to stop using Chinese goods. In the latest video he shared on social media, Sonu said that there is no need to break old items, but people should check before buying new products. His video came after actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday called out for a boycott of the Chinese products.

Sonu Nigam shared the video on Instagram and captioned, "VLog 39| Can we join hands with our Soldiers?" The singer in the same said, "Yesterday I saw a very shocking video, in which a brave soldier of the Indian Army is going to war and telling everyone that I am with my team I am going to go through these paths. You guys can rest in your house and be at peace. He asks everyone not to worry as they will take care of them and protect everyone. After watching this video, I am shocked to know what is the truth and how the whole of India is ignorant of the difficulties which these soldiers protect us from. Today it is unfortunate that China is unable to understand the language of understanding and love and it is challenging our countrymen and soldiers. I will only keep my promise to myself and appeal to you also if you can."

Sonu said that the boycott of Chinese goods is very important and everyone should do it for the countrymen and soldiers who go to the border and shed their blood. He said, "I know that there will be many such items, which will be very difficult to boycott, but it is possible if we are determined among ourselves. I will try my best not to use Chinese apps from today onwards. As far as the products that we have already had is concerned, there is no need to break it, because it is a loss to us and the country. But before buying a new thing, keep a check on where it is made. I request all of you. Jai Hind."

Previously, the video uploaded by Kangana Ranaut team reads, "We have to stand together, unite, and collectively fight this war against China!" #अब_चीनी_बंद."

For those who have been living under the rocks, a total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15. It is the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over 45 years.

