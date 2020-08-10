Kangana Ranaut slams 'chaploos outsiders': Nobody is threatened by them

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT Kangana Ranaut slams 'chaploos outsiders'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been loudly voicing out her opinions about nepotism and the pressure late actor Sushant Singh Rajput must have faced of being an outsider in the industry. The actress believes that Sushant was at a receiving end of the politics in 'Bully-wood' which led him to take such a big step. While the actress isn't on social media, her team sends her message across through various tweets. On Sunday, Kangana took a dig at Ayushmann Khurrana and called him 'chaploos outsider.'

Reacting to KRK's tweet about Ayushmann supporting Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut said, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them-KR"

The original tweet read, "Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor! Don’t worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best."

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

While Kangana stresses on nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas singh had claimed that the issue is not what the actress is saying. He had said that money laundering and abetment to suicide that the main issues here. Talking to Zoom, he said, "If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about."

Reacting to this, Kangana said that she agrees with Vikas Singh as nepotism is not a crime in our country but also stressed that it is a major catalyst. Her team tweeted, "Yes but his lawyer is also right, Nepotism, blind items, smear campaigns and systematic breaking of someone’s mind aren’t criminal offence, so they don’t want to entertain all that only money related matters can make this a criminal case...we request @PMOIndia this must change, false smear campaigns, nepotism boycotting and banning the talent for no fault of theirs should be a criminal offence as well or else suffering of small town talent in Bully-wood will never end."

.... we request @PMOIndia this must change, false smear campaigns, nepotism boycotting and banning the talent for no fault of theirs should be a criminal offence as well or else suffering of small town talent in Bully-wood will never end 🙏 (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020

Team Kangana Ranaut further tweeted, "These kind of discussions erupt every now and then, outsiders like Kangana and many more who raise their voices are hailed, Nepotism and Bullying discussed as filmy gossip for few weeks and then people move on.. mafia mediocrity is hailed again as they keep buying awards and declaring their flops big hits, screens monopoly and contract exploitations continue but those who raise their voices are left alone and isolated, movie mafia and their ecosystem start harassing them and targeting their work with even more vengeance, what is the solution? How are we protecting those who are standing angainst bullying?"

...and declaring their flops big hits, screens monopoly and contract exploitations continue but those who raise their voices are left alone and isolated, movie mafia and their ecosystem start harassing them...(2/3) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020

