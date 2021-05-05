After Kangana Ranaut's Twitter gets suspended, sister Rangoli to sue Anand Bhushan for cutting ties with actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to sue Anand Bhushan for cutting ties with actor

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's handle @KanganaTeam has been suspended permanently on Twitter. The micro-blogging site said that it is done because the actress violated the rules of the social media platform. Soon after this, designer Anand Bhushan announced that he is cutting all ties with the actress and deleting the pictures shared with her. Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli has reacted to the same and said that she will sue the designer. Taking to Instagram, Rangoli said 'see you in the court.'

She wrote, "This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name we are not associated with him in anyway we don't even know him, many influential handles are, tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand, Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes, magazine editors pick those ensemble looks."

She added, "This small time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself I have decided to sue him he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself ... see you in the court @anandbhushan."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to sue Anand Bhushan for cutting ties with actor

On Tuesday, Anand Bhushan tweeted, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech." Soon after, another designer Rimzim Dadu also announced the same.

Rimzin posted, "Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaboration with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her."

On the other hand, reacting to Twitter suspending her account, Kangana Ranaut told IANS, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."

She added: "Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."