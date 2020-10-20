Kangana Ranaut shares video of brother's haldi ceremony. Seen yet?

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares video of brother's haldi ceremony

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her social media handle to post a video of her cousin brother Karan's haldi ceremony. The actress is currently in Manali and is gearing up for the weddings of her two brothers Karan and Aksht, who are all set to tie the knot in November. Thanking herself, Kangana wrote that after her sister Rangoli's wedding, there was no wedding function in the house for almost a decade.

“After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today,” she tweeted along with the video.

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

In the video, the Queen actress along with her sister Rangoli Chandel and others can be seen enjoying as she applies haldi to the 'groom to be' brother.

Kangana looked beautiful as she pairs an embroidered maroon coloured suit with a heavily embroidered pant style palazzo.

The bollywood actress carried her mother’s jhumkas to complete her look for the haldi function.

Asking her fans and followers, how she looks after wearing her mother's earings, Kangana tweeted "Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look?"

Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QOZBIrWHPc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Kangana took to Twitter and shared a few pictures and videos from the pre-wedding rituals of his brother Aksht.

In the pictures, Kangana was seen applying haldi to her brother. She also mentioned that the particular "Badhaai" ritual is performed at the house of maternal grandparents who are the first people to get the wedding invitation. "Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents," she tweeted.

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

