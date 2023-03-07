Kangana Ranaut shares unseen photos from New York Film Academy days; recalls her days of struggle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Instagram uplaod

The ace Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut feels nostalgic as she shared some throwback photos from her days at New York Film Academy. The blockbuster woman-centric film 'Queen' completes 9 years today and the actress went back to memory lane of her days of struggle. Kangana's performance was widely praised in the movie and the movie appeared to be a career-changing project for the daunting queen.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared some unseen photos and wrote, "Nine years ago today this Indian classic released and blended the parallel and mainstream cinema and changed my life as well #9yearsofQueen"

Kangana celebrated 9 years of Queen and called the film life-changing and also shared the photos from New York Film Academy where she went to study when she lost all hope. She went to New York Film Academy to study an 8-week program in Screenwriting in 2014. The actress has also revealed earlier that she signed Queen just for money. In the pictures, young Kangana looks adorable In curly hair, a big smile, and well-styled clothes as she poses with her friends.

A couple of years ago, Kangana revealed in a series of tweets that the movie Queen was the reward for all her struggles and wrote, "After almost a decade-long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York"

The actress also shared about her journey in New York, she revealed, "In New York, I studied screenwriting and directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India” she continued, “Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman-centric parallel cinema"

Kangana is known for her bold and straightforward comments, She keeps making headlines for some or other reasons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Emergency as Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she also has Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence, helmed by P. Vasu in the pipeline.

