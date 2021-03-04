Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares struggles of 'Fauji' life as she trains for Tejas; WATCH

Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut who recently started shooting for her upcoming action entertainer Tejas took to her Twitter and shared a BTS video as she gears up for the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film. The actress captioned, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it's important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel. #Faujilife #Tejas. Training to be worthy of uniform. Jai Hind."

The actress can be seen climbing the net as the other team members watch on. Earlier, she shared a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform. The Manikarnika actress hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress. The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'

Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."

On Sunday, Kangana had invited the director and crew members of Tejas at her place. Sharing photographs with them on Twitter, Kangana wrote: "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies."