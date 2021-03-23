Kangana Ranaut shares strong message on 34th birthday: No one has power to make me feel bad about myself

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been breaking stereotypes with her every move. From winning national awards to making it to one of the most popular actresses in the industry, Kangana has time and again proved herself. As the actress turned 34 on Tuesday, she shared a strong message 'for all the girls out there'. In a series of tweets, the actress stated how she was worried about her future when she was young but as she grows with age she has accepted the way she looks and looks forward to having a happy life. The actress also encouraged young girls to break social prejudices and chase their dreams.

"They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go," she wrote adding, "I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself."

"They never told me, Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kangana won the National Film Award as Best Actress for the fourth time on Monday, for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga. Shortly after the announcement, she posted a thank-you video on social media for the cast and crew of both films, saying her win would not be possible without them. On Instagram, Kangana wrote as caption with the video: "Words can't express my feelings. Thank you so much."

Speaking in Hindi, Kangana said: "I just got to know that the National Awards have been announced, in which I have been awarded for my performance in Manikarnika and Panga.

About her win for Manikarnika, she said: "I will be forever grateful to the whole team of Manikarnika for supporting me in every possible manner and standing by me. I want to share the National Award with each one of you."

The actress also thanked her unit of Panga in the video, which she posted on her blue tick accounts on Twitter and Instagram. She also thanked her fans and family, saying nothing would have been possible without their support.

On the work front, Kangana looks forward to the release of Thalivi, Tejas and Dhakad among others.

---with IANS inputs