  Kangana Ranaut shares meme on Will Smith after slap incident at Oscars, calls him 'bigda hua sanghi'

B-town diva Kangana Ranaut came forward in support of Hollywood actor Will Smith. The actress called him 'Bigda Hua Sanghi' in her latest social media post. She shared a funny meme on the incident that took place on the Sunday night of Oscar Award 2022. Read full details below

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2022 19:13 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@ROBINPUPNEJA @JAADOOISBACK

Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut never leaves a chance to make it to the headlines, recently the actress was seen supporting Hollywood actor Will Smith and marked him as 'Bigda Hua Sanghi'. Kangana reacted to the incident on her social media account, which took place between actor Will and comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Sanghi means a person who supports Indian right-wing organizations. Dhaakad actress shared a meme from her Instagram account of Will slapping Chris calling Will rowdy just like her. 

Kangana shared a collage of pictures wherein one picture Will is performing Hindu rituals, whereas in the other he is seen posing with spiritual leader Sadhguru from his visit to India in 2020. The last picture shows him smacking Chris' face, as the latter made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical ailment.

The picture is captioned as, "Pooja bhi Karta hu, Jaap bhi Karta hu, Kahi devta na ban jaau, isiliye faaltu jokes par haath saaf bhi Karta hu’’ Kangana added her masala to the meme, and wrote, "Hence proved Will is Sanghi...woh bhi Bigda Hua like me" She also added a series of fire emojis at the end of her message to give it a savage look.

Image Source : TWITTER / @THEJYOTIJAISWAL

Kangana did not stop here, in the next story the actress said that if someone tries to make fun of her mother’s or sister’s medical health, she will do the same, as Will Smith has done for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Kangna wrote -  “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him as @willsmith did. Badass move’" she added - ‘‘hope he comes to my #lockup’"

Image Source : TWITTER / @KR_INSTA2

For the unversed, Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith is suffering from Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss in patches.

