Kangana Ranaut shares her 'total Fangiri' moment with Air Force Officers during Tejas Shoot

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently basking in praises for her acting in 'Thalaivii', on Sunday, met Air Force officers while shooting for the upcoming film 'Tejas'. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared pictures from the hangar where the team was shooting and met Air Force officers who landed there.

Further, she wrote about her "fangiri" after meeting the officers. "My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas...They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it ...this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging...Jai Hind," she captioned the post.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film features Kangana in the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from films, Kangana was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh of its highly ambitious scheme 'One District One Product' (ODOP).

Additional Chief Secretary of UP, Navneet Sehgal said that film actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday who presented her ODOP products. Yogi said, Kangana will be the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme.

She also received a silver coin which was used for 'Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan' from Yogi Adityanath. Delighted Kangana took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

She captioned the post, "I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections…. I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji. He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji"

Meanwhile, on the work front Kangana also has projects including 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty.

