Image Source : TWITTTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares 'chilling' pictures of first snow in Manali

Kangana Ranaut shared with her fans a few days ago that is leaving her hometown Manali to complete the shoot of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress stayed in Manali with her family during the COVID19 lockdown and now she is back to work. Sharing pictures of how beautiful her house looked after the first snow in Manali, Kangana teased her fans. The actress wrote, "Received some chilling pictures of my house from my caretakers ha ha here’s a glimpse of first snow fall in Manali this morning."

Received some chilling pictures of my house from my caretakers ha ha here’s a glimpse of first snow fall in Manali this morning ❄️ pic.twitter.com/3FX4ADKbtg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 26, 2020

Earlier, Kangana had revealed that she will be leaving for Hyderabad to begin the next shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Sharing pictures, the actress thanked the Himalayas for keeping her in its embrace during the testing times.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for the last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times"

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

For Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 Kgs and learned Bharatnatyam to step into the shoes of the great actress and leader. Recently, the actress shared that gaining weight for the role and doing Bharatnatyam left her back severely damaged, adding that she is struggling to lose the extra kilos. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," Kangana tweeted along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.

"Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me 'Thalaivi' footage and all seems fine," she added.

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

