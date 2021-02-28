Kangana Ranaut shares before & after look of her parents' Mumbai home after she gives it makeover | WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares before & after look at her parents' Mumbai home after she gives it a makeover

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to surprise her fans with some interesting stuff. The actress on Sunday gave a glimpse of the beautiful makeover that she has been done at her parents' home in Mumbai. She tweeted, "Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor Before ( parents liked more earthy)."

She also shared a video after she transformed the house with the help of her sister-in-law Ritu and gave it an all-new look with new furniture in pastels and floral prints, beautiful lightings, a garden-themed balcony with a sitting area overlooking the city skyline. Kangana also mentioned, "Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge." She even asked her fans for their feedback about the new decor and added, "Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old-world charm. Do tell me."

Earlier, Kangana had shared a video to show how she was balancing her work while taking out time in transforming the house of her brother and sister-in-law. "After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that's like every woman ever," she captioned the video.

On the professional front, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming flick 'Tejas'. On Saturday she shared a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform. The 'Queen' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress. The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'

She also hosted a small get-together for her Tejas team. Sharing pictures on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas Happy journey guys."

Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."