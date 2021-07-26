Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse of her 'Dhaakad' fight: 'Ladako number 1'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse of her 'Dhaakad' fight

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad', recently posted a video of her rehearsing fight moves. Preparing hard for her role in the upcoming film, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from her practice session. "Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," she captioned the clip. The actress Kangana is currently in Budapest for the above-mentioned movie, which is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Earlier, she took a break for a day and headed to a theatre to watch Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow'. Elated about her movie date after 2 years, Kangana shared a fun boomerang video on her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the film. With the post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."

In the video, Kangana was clad in a white dress with her hair tied up. She also shared a video with her team where she asks them about how they feel regarding returning to theatres. Along with it, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us."

Coming back to the film, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. Other than that, she also has an interesting line-up of films including, 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline. Also, Kangana will debut as a host for the Indian adaptation of the American show 'Temptation Island'.

