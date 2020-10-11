Kangana Ranaut shares a few glimpses from the sets of Thalaivi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

Actress Kangana Ranaut has pulled up her socks and is back on the sets. She has resumed shooting for her film Thalaivi which is a biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana gave her fans a few latest glimpses of the much-awaited film on social media.

Kangana shared some pictures where she is seen shooting the political phase of the late Jayalalitha. In the two photos, the actress is dressed in saree just like the politician. She teamed up her look wearing a black bindi.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and wrote “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay.”

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share some pictures from the sets of Thalaivi with her "absolutely talented and most affectionate director" AL Vijay.

"Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi," wrote Kangana as she shared the pictures.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

In February, on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the makers unveiled Kangana's look from the film and announced that Thalaivi will hit the screens on June 26, 2020. However, due to Covid-19 crisis, the makers couldn't complete the film on time and have now decided to postpone the release date.

Thalaivi features Arvind Swami in the role of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran aka MGR. The film also marks Kangana’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, after working on Dhaam Dhoom with Jayam Ravi.

