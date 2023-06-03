Kangana Ranaut says she’s to be blamed for starting airport looks trend, says 'was brainwashed by...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut's airport looks

Kangana Ranaut, who is often spotted at the airport in her traditional outfits, recently claimed that she is the one who started the trend of airport looks back in 2018. However, she called herself as the "victim of capitalism" and referred to the trend as "stupid." She expressed her shame at always purchasing new clothing in an effort to avoid wearing the same items more than once. Kangana added that she was "Brainwashed by magazine editors".

In a series of Instagram stories, Kangana showcased her various airport looks over the years where she is seen sporting clothes and accessories from international brands. The first picture has her wearing a lavender dress which she paired with a light pink overcoat. Sharing it, Kangana wrote, "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks."

"Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers," she wrote while adding, "Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment."

As Kangana posted more photos of herself from the airport, she mentioned, "While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags...they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation."

Sharing several pictures of herself where she is dressed in Western attire, Kangana asked, "If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?"

Biding goodbye to the airport looks while saying that she will now be mindful about what clothes she buy and how many people will gain from each purchase, the actress stressed, "Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!."

