Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut says she needs no accolades, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's THIS mistake

The bold and beautiful actress Kangana Ranaut is not interested in any honour or appreciation as she feels that accepting such validation can give the Bollywood mafia a ‘power’ over her. According to the actress, the late Sushant Singh Rajput made the 'mistake' of seeking accolade, which made the mafia put a 'price tag' on him. Kangana on Friday took to Twitter to explain the only mistake committed by Sushant was 'he let Bollywood mafia decide who he was.'

Reacting to a tweet by a news portal appreciating her performance in sports drama Panga, the actress tweeted saying she needs no validation of polls. "I need no validation of polls or juries anymore, when we give them power over us then only mafia gives them price tag, Sushant made this mistake he let them decide who he was, remember if you don't know who you are the world will tell you, I know who I am so thanks but no thanks," Kangana tweeted.

I need no validation of polls or juries anymore, when we give them power over us then only mafia gives them price tag, Sushant made this mistake he let them decide who he was, remember if you don’t know who you are the world will tell you,

I know who I am so thanks but no thanks. https://t.co/C1iFss8bXv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021

In a separate tweet, she spoke about 'knowing your worth' and wrote, "when people or system fail you it becomes all the more important to be kind to yourself, most people hate themselves because others fail to love them, never make that mistake. Know your worth"

Yes I did, I acknowledge that, when people or system fail you it becomes all the more important to be kind to yourself, most people hate themselves because others fail to love them, never make that mistake. Know your worth❤️ https://t.co/0zd9wwPU1N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021

On Sushant’s birth anniversary on Thursday, Kangana expressed regret for not standing up for him when he was bullied by the 'movie mafia'. She tweeted, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish … Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay."

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

“Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay,” she wrote in another tweet.

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

To be noted, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. After his deat, many theories and conspiracies emerged. Currently, three investigating agencies- CBI, NCB and ED are interrogating the death case.