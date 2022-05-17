Kangana Ranaut says no Bollywood celebrity deserves to come to her home; 'koi layak hi nhi hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who is known to speak her heart out, recently confessed that she would not like to invite any Bollywood celebrity to her house. The actress who has time and again claimed that she has no friends in the industry shared that she doesn't know a single person from Bollywood whom she will like to host.

When asked to name three people from Bollywood she would invite for Sunday brunch at her home, Kangana told YouTube channel Curly Tales, "Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home)."

On being asked if she doesn't have a single friend, Kangana said, "Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (Not at all, these people are not worthy of becoming my friend. That requires qualification)."

This is not the first time when Kangana made such claims. She has been local about her disliking towards the Bollywood celebrities. Recently, she was seen poking fun at actress Ananya Panday during an episode 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Kangana, who was promoting her forthcoming film 'Dhaakad' in the comedy show, was seen giving out honest confessions about Bollywood, including taking a jibe at many stars.

On the work front, Kangana is currently gearing up for the release pf her upcoming film, Dhaakad. She will be seen playing the role of a spy, Agen Agni in the film. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20.